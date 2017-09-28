‘Heroin middle man’ jailed in Elk County

A Kittanning man deemed a “heroin middle man” who reportedly has supplied at least one Elk County drug dealer with heroin has been arrested.

Charges were filed Sept. 22 against Benjamin Michael Cigola, 33, of 13459 state Route 422, Kittanning.

In the affidavit filed by Elk County Detective Gregg McManus, Cigola is “said to be a middle man” and a “heavy user of heroin” who has contact with at least two heroin suppliers in the Pittsburgh area.

Cigola was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. in St. Marys before Judge Jacob and confined to Elk County Prison in Ridgway in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Cigola faces felony charges of conspiracy - manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

A preliminary hearing for Cigola is scheduled for Oct. 3 at noon before Judge Jacob in St. Marys.