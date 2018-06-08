“Who you gonna call?”

April School of Dance’s annual show, “By Request,” opened at St. Marys Area High School on Friday night and continues today. Curtain call for tonight’s performance is 7 p.m. Doors to the auditorium open at 6 p.m. Pictured above are Dana Beimel, Ella Castellano, Isabella Dixon, Bella Feldbauer, Miley Geibel, Taylor Hoch, Martina Mawn, Elise Meyer, Josie Meyer, Payton Miller, Gianna Quagliani, Brielle Smith, Brooke Smith, Addyson Sheller, Megan Shine, Gabbie Steele, Alexa Uhl and Emily Weidow performing “Ghostbusters.”