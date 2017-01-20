On Thursday evening, a packed house was in attendance for the 12th annual Big Buck Contest awards banquet held at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall. The event, sponsored by The Daily Press, Ridgway Record and Kane Republican newspapers, drew a crowd of over 400 people. This year’s winners in the adult, youth and mentor divisions, along with prizes for oldest and youngest hunter, smallest buck and random male and female were announced. This year, 196 deer were entered into the contest. A special contest section will be published Wednesday, Jan. 25.