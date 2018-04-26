4 arrested in Cameron County meth bust

The Emporium-based State Police report arresting four individuals in Sinnemahoning on Wednesday on charges relating to drug possession, manufacture of methamphetamine and child endangerment.

According to a report released Thursday morning, on Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m. summary bench warrants were served against Jay D. Ball, 39, of Sinnemahoning along the highway of state Route 120 in Lumber Township. While Ball was being taken into custody for the warrants, "numerous items of drugs and paraphernalia were discovered to be in his possession," according to the report.

The information discovered during the arrest led officers to apply for a search warrant of Ball's residence at 10356 Main St., Sinemahoning through the office of Magisterial District Judge Barry Brown.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from PSP Emporium served the warrant at the Main Street property. During the execution of the search warrant at Ball's residence, "an active clandestine lab used for the manufacture of methamphetamine was discovered," according to the report.

At that point PSP activated CLRT (Clandestine Lab Response Team) and local EMS. All occupants of the residence were evacuated and decontaminated, which included Benjamin Simms, 24, of 211 Summit St., Austin; Ashley Grovanz, 25, of 10356 Main St., Sinnemahoning; Jessica Pearsall, 33, of 609 Vine St., Emporium; and two juveniles.

According to the report, numerous items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized during the search.

The above named individuals were "charged with numerous drug-related crimes including but not limited to the manufacturing of methamphetamine, causing or risking a catastrophe and endangering the welfare of children," said the report.

Ball, Grovanz and Pearsall were arraigned by Judge Brown on Wednesday, April 25 and incarcerated. Simms was in violation by Potter County Probation/Parole for his involvement and awaits a preliminary arraignment on his charges.