49th Annual Loggers and Saw Millers Safety Meeting April 4

The 49th Annual Loggers Safety Meeting will be held at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall on Tuesday, April 4.

A full day of events is planned, beginning with four hours of Sustainable Forestry Imitative continuing education credits. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. for the “Advanced Logger Rescue” course. The class, taught by Dana Hinkley, is a hands-on real life simulation of a logging accident scene. Hinkley, a logger has developed the course and has trained hundreds of loggers, foresters and Emergency Management Personal across the United States and Canada. The course has been widely recognized and earned Hinkley numerous awards.

To register for the class online at www.sfiofpa.org or pasfi@sfiofpa.

The evening safety meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with registration and dinner at 5:30 p.m. The evening presentation will include an overview of the Advanced Logger Rescue, with Dana Hinkley providing some valuable insight into the process of rescuing someone who has been hurt in a logging accident. What happens in the woods can mean the difference in someone life.

In addition representatives from Oregon Chain Company will provide information on proper chain saw techniques. Millard Kidder, Oregon Technical Training Specialist, Chris Ralyae, Product Specialist and Tom Martin, Territorial Manager will be on hard to explain exactly how a chainsaw creates a chip, why it is designed the way it is, how to sharpen and why it is important to follow the original sharpening. They will cover kickback.

The results of an incorrectly sharpened chain can cause excessive wear on the chair, bar, rim sprocket and chainsaw engine, resulting in costly repairs. They will also cover chains that are used with a mechanical harvester.

A variety of vendors will be set up both inside and out including SFI of PA, WJ Cox Insurance, Dave’s Saw Shop, Ag Choice Farm Credit, Cumberland Truck Parts, Appalachian Power Equipment, Foster Wineland, Bobcat of Kane, Zook Motors and the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Service.

All area loggers and forestry professionals are invited to attend.