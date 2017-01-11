Access Road being reviewed for snowmobile access

Members of St. Marys City Council have green-lighted an ordinance for publication for public review designating Access Road as a special snowmobile road. The dead-end road is located in the city's Industrial Park located off West Creek Road.

The request was submitted by the St. Marys Snowmobile Club as their clubhouse is located nearby and the road would act as a throughway for riders traveling to nearby Wilson Road, which is also a designated snowmobile road.