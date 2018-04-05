ANF proposes downed trees salvage project in Jones Twp.

The Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest is proposing to salvage wind thrown and damaged trees on approximately 200 acres of National Forest System lands in Warrants 3231, 3232, and 3252, Jones Township, Elk County.

This is another of a series of projects proposed by the Allegheny National Forest to salvage trees that were thrown or damaged by a windstorm on May 1, 2017. This project is named the Brush Hollow 2017 Windthrow Salvage project.