April is Organ Donation Awareness Month

Those who choose to give the gift of life through organ donation are leaving behind a selfless legacy.

National Donate Life month marks the perfect time to reflect on the difference one person can make through organ donation as 8,000 people die each year, equal to 22 people each day or almost one person an hour, because organs they need are not donated in time.

During a recent Donate Life event at Penn Highlands Elk, Mark Nolf of Mayport, a bi-lateral lung recipient, shared his story of survival and determination as he battled a chronic lung disease.

“It’s our hope that by fostering a greater understanding of donation and transplantation, we can offer hope to those in need and a second chance at life to the thousands of people who are waiting nationwide for lifesaving transplants, while also honoring the truest heroes of donation, the donors and their donor families,” said Angie Hockman, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) professional services liaison for Penn Highlands Health System.