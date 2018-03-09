Area farmers take advantage of offerings at Farmer's Winter Meeting

Several Ridgway farmers got together at the Elk County Courthouse Annex on Wednesday for the Farmer's Winter Meeting hosted by the Elk County Conservation District. The informal session offered farmers a wealth of information about incentive programs, options for Best Management Practices (BMPs) improvements and loads of other information from members of area organizations that work with farmers to update their practices.

ECCD Resource Conservation Technician Kelsey Kilhoffer organized the meeting with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection through the Clear Water Fund. A second meeting will be held in St. Marys on March 15 at the Elk County Recycling Center, but there are only a couple of open spaces left. Those interested in participating should contact Kilhoffer by emailing kkilhoffer@countyofelkpa.com or call her at (814) 776-5373.

"The purpose of the meeting [is] to inform farmers about various BMPs that they can implement or install on their farm in order to meet the requirements of their plans, thus being in compliance with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)," said Kilhoffer in an email. "DEP is the regulating agency that oversees these practices. The National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) provides funding and incentive programs to help implement these BMPs. They are built to NRCS standards so that they will last indefinitely and require minimal maintenance."