Area Rotarians attend District 7360 Conference

Rotary’s annual District 7360 Conference was held May 4-6 in Hershey at the Hershey Lodge. The 2017-2018 theme of Rotary is “Rotary: Making a Difference” and the conference was hosted by Mike Hornby, District Governor, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Martinsburg in West Virginia.

Rotarians attended breakout sessions throughout the conference. Topics varied from the Shea Rhodes discussion on Human Trafficking, Carol Metzker’s “Facing the Monster,” and other topics such as Denny Crawford’s “Leaving a Legacy.” On Saturday, Rotarians participated in a food packing project to help ship food to needy nations around the world. There was an introduction of Past District Governors and a trivia warmup before an optional black tie dinner.

One of the highlights of each District Conference is the Youth Exchange and Interact Luncheon. District 7360 has hosted 28 Inbound students and sponsored 26 students to study abroad for the 17-18 academic year.

District 7360 has the largest program in the 34-district member multi-district ESSEX (Eastern States Student Exchange). An impressive flag ceremony was held with each student entering the banquet hall with the flag of their country held on flagpoles for the entire audience to appreciate.

Another highlight of the annual District Conference is the Four-Way Test competition. Elk County is very proud to have had a Ridgway student, Rachel Raubenstrauch, winner of the regional contest, as a participant at district level. Rachel placed third with her speech – a very impressive delivery on her part.

Many awards were offered at the Sunday morning breakfast. The St. Marys Rotary Club was presented with the "Best Media" award for their visible Rotary promotions throughout St. Marys, including the Rotary clock on the Diamond and numerous Rotary symbols in many areas.