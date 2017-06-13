Area students earn variety of scholarships

This year 156 scholarships were awarded to graduating high school seniors totaling $184,267 for the school year from the Elk County Community Foundation.

Among the Class of 2017 recipients were 28 students from St. Marys Area High School, 34 students from Elk County Catholic High School, 28 students from Ridgway Area High School, 33 students from Johnsonburg Area High School, 13 from Kane Area High School, four from Austin Area High School, three students from DuBois Area High School, two Brockway Area High School students and three seniors from the Coudersport area.