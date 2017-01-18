Art grants awarded to area projects

RIDGWAY – A variety of art activities throughout the region recently received funding through the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Partner in the Arts (PPA) Program.

Among them are seven projects benefiting Elk County.

Grants awarded included:

•$1,551 to the Elk County Catholic Band Boosters for the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus public concert.

•$804 to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance for the Proudly Made in the Pennsylvania Wilds Arts Fest, a summer event showcasing the talent of the region’s artists.

•$1,047 to Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) for a traveling art show featuring pieces created designed by those with disabilities.

•$1,757 to the Pa. Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau for the Pa. Great Outdoors Elk Expo.

•$1,122 to the Penn State Cooperative Extension, Elk and Cameron County for 4-H summer programs.

•$1,495 to the Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. for a traveling public art show.

•$785 to Rebecca Titchner of the Titchner-Scott musical duo to create a music video to accompany their original piece “The Factory Song” about the area’s industries which will be used for educational and tourism purposes.