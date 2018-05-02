Art in the Wilds readies 12th annual show

Final preparations are well underway for Kane’s 12th annual Art in the Wilds art show, the highlight of Kane’s annual Reunion Weekend, June 23-24.

According to Marilyn Blackmore, show director, 40 artists have been invited to participate in this year’s show.

“We had a record number of artists from throughout the country who submitted their work to a panel of art experts, hoping to be selected to show their art, and we are delighted with the quality and diversity of the art that will be offered for sale,” she said.

Artists selected by the jurors include:

New artists: Connie Blair, floral felting; Jose and Blanca Farinango, Native American sterling silver jewelry; Gerina Faison, jewelry; Caelin McDaniel, dark brown clay glaze and underglaze pottery; Debbie Penley, needle-felted fiber art; Michael Weishan, nature and fine arts photography; Megan Whitten, hand-forged copper, brass and silver jewelry; Robert Vrbonic, wooden hand-crafted cutting boards and jewelry boxes;

Returning artists: Anthony Arkus, hand-forged iron sculptures; Lisa Arkus, mixed media paint and paper; Pamela Bartl, handwoven cotton clothing; Chandler Beatty, wildlife acrylic paintings; Roland and Geno Boni, stoneware and porcelain pottery; Diane Castle-Babcock, reduction process linoleum block prints; Al Dornisch, acrylic wildlife paintings; Larry Downey, fine art photography; Denise Drummond, graphite drawings and watercolor paintings; Mark English, metal sculpture; Karen Fitzpatrick, stained glass; Leslie Halaby-Moore, chain maille jewelry; Lana Heckendorn, functional porcelain pottery with hand-drawn patterns; Rocky Holland, nature photography; Richard Horner, wood and acrylic; Peggy Houser, glass and gemstone beaded jewelry; Dawn Johnson, solvent-based acrylic and India inks on synthetic paper or canvas; John Kamerer, photography; Stacie Johnson-Leske, fine, lightweight wheel thrown, glazed white stoneware ceramics; Gregg Kristophel, treenware wooden utensils; Donna Little, original jewelry designs in pewter, copper and brass; Wendy Mosbacher, polymer clay and found objects; Denise Mosco and McMullan, jewelry; Deborah Moyer, hand fabricated metal jewelry; Jack Northrop, wood turned vessels; Jack Paluh, oil paintings and limited edition Giclee canvas prints; Ellen Paquette, acrylic paintings; Kathleen Schnell, glass art; Kevin Schoonover, photography; Dan Sullivan, Borosilicate glass jewelry; Curt Weinhold, photography; and Dave Zaborowski, wooden boxes.

“We are very proud of what our all-volunteer group has been able to accomplish,” said Blackmore. “Our mission is not just to offer artists an opportunity to display their work, but to give residents in our region a chance to see and purchase fine art. And, of course, tourists who come to the show help our local economy.”

Each year the two-day show draws thousands of people from throughout western New York and Pennsylvania to Evergreen Park.

“This wonderful art show would not be possible without the support of our generous community-minded sponsors,” said Julie Cleland, President of Art in the Wilds.

Those sponsors include the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Kane Community Development Foundation, UMPC Kane, Zook Motors, County National Bank, Highlander Energy and Northwest Bank.

In addition, Art in the Wilds works in cooperation with the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania, PA Route 6, The Allegheny National Forest Vacation Bureau, the Kane Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Art in the Wilds and to see examples of the artists’ works, visit www.artinthewilds.org or Facebook and Instagram.