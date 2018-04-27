Author to visit St. Marys Library Tuesday

Zacharish OHora will visit the St. Marys Public Library as part of a very special reading event on Tuesday, May 1 at 1 p.m. The featured story will be "My Cousin Momo," which is written and illustrated by Zacharish OHora.

"My Cousin Momo" is this year's book selection for One Book, Every Young Child. Celebrating its 13th year, this is a collaborative project using the vehicle of a One Book, One State program to highlight the importance of early literacy development in preschoolers ages 3-6 years. In its inaugural year, the One Book, Every Young Child program won the coveted national John Cotton Dana Library Public Relations Award.