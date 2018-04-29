Awards presented at Rendezvous event

The Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous has come and gone quickly this year being just three days opposed to the weeklong event of years gone by. This is understandable from the aspect of all the work that went into providing such a large, world attention event.

The show provided great entertainment and displayed some excellent work by extraordinarily talented artists. There was a contest this year that involved everyone including carvers, patrons and the media.

Three awards with first and second place were given: Carvers’ Choice which the attending carvers voted on, People’s Choice involved the attendees voting and Social Media went to the display that was most shared in the media to include what people shared on the internet.

Second place for the Carvers’ Choice went to Luke Sassani for a mother deer seemly protecting her young while first place went to Dawna Ceriani for her patriotic display of a soldier mourning the loss of friends. Ceriani’s display took second place for most shared on social media while first place went to Dennis Beach’s large elk.

People voted Beach’s elk to a second place award. Dawna Ceriani’s display from T&D Carvings of Brockport successfully drew more attention in art, composition and interest by drawing most attendees votes for first place.