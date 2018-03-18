Banquet honors Troop 199 Eagle Scouts

On Sunday the local Boy Scouts chapter, Troop 199, held their Court of Honor banquet. The event, held following Mass at the Queen of the World Church, honored seven local boys who each earned the rank of Eagle Scout as well as other achievements by the local Boy Scouts this year.

"The Eagle Scout badge is considered the pinnacle in Scouts," Committee Chairman Joseph Labant said in his introductory speech. "From Star through Eagle, a Scout learns how to be a leader, a mentor and the value of providing service to others."