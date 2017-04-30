Betting on helping local children with medical needs

A fundraiser benefiting area families with children suffering from serious medical needs is off to the races.

For the second consecutive year, the Adam's Smile Foundation is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party taking place Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at The Highlands in St. Marys.

In 2015, Amy Straub of St. Marys established the Adam's Smile Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing financial support for children and their families who must travel out of Elk County to receive medical treatment or who need assistance with purchasing medical equipment.

The foundation has raised over $30,000 of which $20,000 has been given back to the community.

This year a portion of the proceeds will be used to offset the cost of a social skills camp for children in grades K-8 who have social skills deficits. The camp will take place June 26-29 at St. Marys Catholic Elementary School.