Blue Mass to pay tribute to law enforcement

In an effort to honor all police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, a special Police Officer Memorial Day Service is scheduled for early next week.

Agape Assembly of God on Earth Road in St. Marys is hosting the memorial service taking place Tuesday at 11 a.m. A lunch will follow the service.

The memorial service falls in line with the annual Blue Mass which has taken place for several years in the area. It is being held in conjunction with the Fraternal Order of Police Bucktail Lodge No. 96. The lodge covers the areas of Elk, Cameron, McKean, and Potter counties.

Pastor Jim Line of Agape Assembly of God will act as officiant at the service while Sgt. Mike Shaffer of the City of St. Marys Police Department will lead the group in worship.

Elk County District Attorney Shawn McMahon is the guest speaker at the service.

Phil Hoh, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Bucktail Lodge No. 96, will present a fraternal order of police memorial.

In the past, law enforcement officials from Ridgway, Johnsonburg and St. Marys, along with the Elk County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, were on hand to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.

Among the fallen officers from the local Bucktail Lodge are:

•Officer Carl Whippo, Johnsonburg Borough Police Department, 1984;

•Sgt. David Distrola, Bradford City Police Department, 1986;

•Officer Steve Jerman, Kane Borough Police Department, 1999.