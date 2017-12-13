Board approved student clubs

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several student club related items during their most recent meeting.

Under student activities, a field trip was approved for the HOSA Club where 40 students and two chaperones will be traveling to the state competition March 7-9 at the Lancaster Host Resort.

A new Health Career Student Activity Club was created and approved by the board. Advisors Jen Agosti and Amy Bothun oversee the group which was created to raise funds for necessary items the nurses aide students require.

They plan to raise funds to offset the costs of their scrub uniforms and for the required screenings, and miscellaneous items needed for the program.

Club officers include Kaelynn Kuhar, president, Morgan Holtzhauser vice-president, Kayla Mitchell, secretary, and Laney Dezanet, treasurer.

The high school's Occupational Advisory Committees and its members for 2017-18 were approved as well.