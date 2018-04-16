Board OKs budget, join in robotics workshop

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors held their monthly meeting Monday. The board approved the preliminary 2018 budget, heard presentations from student project participants and presented a teaching award over the course of the meeting.

The board approved the preliminary budget for the 2018-2019 school year by a 7-2 vote. The budget's total projected expenditures equal $32,009,151, an increase of approximately $2.65 million from last year.