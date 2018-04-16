Board OKs budget, join in robotics workshop

Photo by Yelena Kisler - Mario Chiappelli explains the program for his TI-powered robot to school board members who attempted to program the machine themselves.Photo by Yelena Kisler - Superintendent Brian Toth presents a mug to Ellen Stolarski for her International Society of Technology Educators Librarian Networks Secondary Education Award. She will be honored at a national conference in Chicago for the award.
By: 
Yelena Kisler
Staff Writer
Monday, April 16, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors held their monthly meeting Monday. The board approved the preliminary 2018 budget, heard presentations from student project participants and presented a teaching award over the course of the meeting.
The board approved the preliminary budget for the 2018-2019 school year by a 7-2 vote. The budget's total projected expenditures equal $32,009,151, an increase of approximately $2.65 million from last year.

Category: