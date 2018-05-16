Book sale kicks off today

Today kicked off the 13th Annual Used Book Sale hosted by the Penn Highlands Community Nurses. The sale is taking place today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Sacred Heart Parish Center on Center Street in St. Marys inside the second floor gymnasium. The massive sale features thousands of books in various genres donated by area residents. Among this year’s offerings are both hardback and paperback styles including children’s book, large print books, audio books, puzzles, CDs, games, music and DVDs. On Saturday customers can fill a bag for whatever donation they would like to contribute. Proceeds benefit the Penn Highlands Community Nurses Adult Day Center in St. Marys.