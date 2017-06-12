Brewery kicks off summer with celebration

Photo by Amy Cherry - Straub Brewery hosted its Red, White and Brew celebration, a kickoff to summer, on Friday from 7-10 p.m. Visitors gathered inside the brewery where they sampled some of the various beers. Entertainment was provided by J.B. Unplugged.
Staff Writer
Monday, June 12, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: