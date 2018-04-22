Brewfest pours into St. Marys

Calling all beer lovers. The St. Marys Area United Way is hosting its fourth annual Craft Beer and Homebrew Event tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Edgewood Hall in St. Marys.

Fourteen homebrewers will be on hand offering 37 of their best beers.

“This is a great way to spend an evening sampling exclusive beer you can’t get anywhere else while supporting a great cause,” said Rachel Rhed, St. Marys Area United Way president.

The lineup of homebrew participants includes Andy Schlimm, Mike Kashner, Mike Iorfida, Joe Mitcheltree, Dennis Trunzo, Doug Armstrong, Jim McGonnell, Frank Straub, Rob Trumple, Rod Shofestall, Josh Wicket, Steve Piukoski, Mike Zuback and Ben Knight.

“The competition gets more and more challenging every year,” said Heather Conrad, St. Marys Area United Way executive director.

The style categories are stouts and porters, IPA and pale ales, wheat beers, light ales/lagers, dark ales/lagers and speciality beers.

Among some of the beer flavors in store are lemon blueberry, blonde coffee, blueberry habanero wheat, peach, grapefruit, oatmeal raisin cookie, coffee hazelnut, s’mores, coconut cream and jalapeno.

Tickets include light snacks, entertainment by JB Unplugged and auction items.

Attendees will be able to cast their vote for their favorite brew as part of the people’s choice award. Additional awards include brewers’ choice, Gunner’s Choice Award, Casali’s Choice Award, First Chance Choice Award and Marienstadt Public House Choice Award.

Restaurant award winners will be brewed at a local brewery and served later this year. All winners will be announced during the event.