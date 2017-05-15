Brockway man dies in motorcycle crash
Monday, May 15, 2017
FOX TOWNSHIP, PA
A 49-year-old Brockway man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Toby and Ridge roads in Fox Township.
According to the Ridgway-based State Police, James B. Park, 49, of Brockway, was driving a 1984 Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a right curve at the intersection of Toby and Ridge roads.
The motorcycle traveled off the roadway, over a ditch and into a tree. The located of the crash is listed as 428 Toby Rd.
The crash occurred at 2:28 a.m.
