Businesses showcase products, services at expo

The annual Business Expo continues to grow as area businesses utilize the event to showcase their products and services, increase their sales and develop leads.

"There is a renewed interest among businesses to get the word out about themselves and they have found the expo has really been instrumental in showcasing their products and services," said John Salter of The River 98.9, a co-sponsor of the event.

The 2017 Business Expo is taking place Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ashley O'Dell, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce community outreach coordinator and expo co-sponsor, said they have received excellent feedback from businesses stating how much they have gained from participating in the expo.

"People have been more vocal about seeing a value in it this year," O'Dell added.

Limited vendor space on a first-come first-served basis remains for the expo. For more information or to register as a vendor, contact The River's office at 834-0070 or the Chamber office at 781-3804.