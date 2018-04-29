Catholic Charities receives Palumbo grant

Catholic Charities Counseling and the Adoption Services Pregnancy Support Program is available to all families in Elk County and the surrounding area.

The organization recently received a $5,000 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

The program includes free pregnancy and parenting support counseling and also provides supplemental material assistance, such as diapers, formula and clothing.

These services are available to families during their pregnancy and up to and including their infant’s first birthday.

There are no income guidelines.