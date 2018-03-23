Celebrating German heritage with Easter tree

A local business owner is hoping to spur community involvement while acknowledging the city's German heritage through a new Easter egg tree project.

Karen Mohney, owner of Tablespoons Cafe and Deli in downtown St. Marys, received unanimous approval by St. Marys City Council on Monday to decorate the first tree on Erie Avenue with plastic eggs for the Easter holiday.

"I want it to be a community project," Mohney said. "It is my hope to expand it down the line on trees along Erie Avenue."

Preparations have kicked into high gear as a work night is taking place tonight at 6 p.m. at Tablespoons. All are welcome to attend as volunteers will help string, hook and attach eggs. Service hours area available for those participating in the project.

According to Mohney, they are anticipating decorating the tree with 5,000 eggs in an effort to create a festive atmosphere. Those interested in donating plastic eggs may drop them off at the cafe. She noted St. Marys Pharmacy donated metal hooks for the project.

On Sunday, the eggs will be hung on the tree beginning at noon. Mohney plans to utilize a bucket truck in order to reach the upper branches.

The tree will remain decorated for two to three weeks following Easter. Council's only stipulation was the decorations must be removed from the tree by April 30.