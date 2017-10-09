Change order results in additional costs to fitness center

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved a motion for a change order for the high school fitness center in the amount of $15,688 to be funded with 2015 bond proceeds.

Superintendent Brian Toth said the board was informed last week by KTH Architects that the high school's original blueprints did not show the roof being two feet lower than what they thought it was due to the cap around the building.

The work has already been completed to fix the issue.

An additional $800 was added to the project cost for the addition of handicap accessible curb cuts.

"Our buildings look fabulous," Toth said noting "there is always something more to do."

Board member Bert Sorg voiced his concern over the cost of the change orders.

"I think it's unfathomable with something like a compliance issue was missed," Sorg said.

Sorg referenced the recent mixup when the district opted to install block glass rather than the $21,000 custom windows which cannot be returned to the manufacturer.

"It seems like there is no accountability," Sorg said.

The board approved the motion for the change order with Sorg casting the only opposing no vote.