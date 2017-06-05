Christ and Crisis series concludes

On Wednesday evening, the St. Mary's Church hosted the final presentation of their Christ and Crisis program, a series conclusion where Christianity encounters the local drug culture. The series has included several guest speakers at public events held at the St. Mary's Parish Center on Church Street. Fr. Jeremiah Lange, OSB, was the series final speaker. He holds a Ph.D. in education and offered a summation of the program emphasizing launching efforts as a whole community to combat the drug problem. A panel discussion with local officials, medical personnel and business leaders also took place. Shown from left to right are panel participants Fr. Alfred Patterson, St. Mary's Parish pastor, Eric Wolfe, president of Horizon Technology, Marty Kim and Deacon Raymond Ehrensberger of the St. Marys Ambulance Service, St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas and Fr. Jeremiah Lange.