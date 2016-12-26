Christmas care packages being sent to troops

Military personnel overseas are having a merrier Christmas this year thanks to the efforts and generosity of Elk County residents.

As a way to show support to the nation's military, Melissa Aul of St. Marys recently conducted a collection drive gathering items for care packages she sent to troops stationed overseas as well as those on naval vessels.

“The community response and support to this project was simply overwhelming,” Aul said.

While Aul started the project last year as an informal endeavor, she gathered enough items to send six packages. That number more than tripled this year.