Christmas in Kentucky program ending after 21 years

Over the past two decades, Laura Kuntz of St. Marys has helped make Christmas a reality for over 300 families in the impoverished area of Beatyville, Kentucky.

Through her Christmas in Kentucky program, Kuntz has collected annual donations of toys and various household items which she distributes to less fortunate children and their families.

This marks the final year for the program. Kuntz cited difficulty in securing transportation to deliver the gifts as the main factor in ending the successful program.

"People of the St. Marys area have been extremely generous since this program's beginning in 1996," Kuntz said. "My heartfelt thanks for all of the support that has been given for the past 21 years in making Christmas in Kentucky so successful."

This year Kuntz is requesting monetary donations only as she will then make purchases specific to the families' wish lists.

"I realize that this is not always something that is comfortable for people to do, so if that is the case, I ask for prayers for the families in Beatyville, that they have a blessed Christmas," she added.