Chucks edge Crusaders for D9-AA team title

Photo submitted Members of the Elk County Catholic Crusaders are shown with their runner-up medals after being edged 3-2 by the Punxsutawney Chucks for this year's District 9 Class AA team championship on Wednesday afternoon in DuBois.
Staff Writer
Thursday, May 11, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: