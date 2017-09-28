Church to host first craft show, help fund new roof

St. Mary's Church is hosting its inaugural October Fest Craft Show with hopes of raising enough money to fund repairs to the church roof.

The show is taking place Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of the St. Mary's Parish Center along Church Street.

"We have a unique venue, it's still small and personal," said Mary Secco, a parishioner who proposed the idea of a craft show to parish council last fall.

Secco has worked at securing vendors for the event.

Among the array of items offered at the show are makeup, skincare, bath and body products, jewelry, Tupperware, woodcrafts, candles and other accessories, essential oils, fashion accessories, handmade purses, fine art, chemical free cleaning products, home decor, birdhouses, wreaths, and sweet treats such as fudge, chocolate-covered pretzels and marshmallows.