City allots funding for unexpected HVAC repairs

St. Marys City Council approved adding $20,000 to the capital improvement budget to replace the HVAC control system at the city's police station and fire department.

This is a new expenditure council did not include in the city's 2017 budget. It will not impact the police or fire department budgets due to it being a capital improvement project.

According to St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson, the building sustained a "catastrophic failure" with its HVAC system and the control system cannot be repaired. They are currently flooding heat into the building, however they are unable to control the temperature resulting in some rooms being very warm while others are colder.