City council addresses various topics

St. Marys City Council recently approved an ordinance establishing the maximum allowable industrial loadings under the city's pretreatment program.

The Environmental Protection Agency requires the city to develop local limits for industrial discharges to the sanitary sewer system. The discharge takes place at the city's Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The EPA sets the maximum limits for discharge of various types of pollutants.

Overall, this limits material coming into the plant.

Among the pollutants with specific restrictions are arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, cyanide, lead, mercury, molybdenum, nickel, selenium, silver, zinc, beryllium, bis phthalate, sulfate and sulfide.