City Council finalizes 2017 budget

Photo by Amy Cherry - Members of St. Marys City Council on Monday evening passed the city's 2017 operating budget.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
amycherry@smdailypress.com
Monday, December 19, 2016
ST. MARYS, PA

St. Marys City Council on Monday evening passed the city's 2017 operating budget. Council members also appointed residents to numerous authorities, boards and commissions as well as passed a resolution granting DEP access to complete a project at a local residence.
All taxpayers making a payment of the whole amount of their taxes, within two months after the date of the notice, are entitled to a 2 percent discount. Those failing to make a payment of taxes charged against them after four months of the tax notice will be charged a penalty of 10 percent of the tax levied.

Category: