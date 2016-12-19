City Council finalizes 2017 budget

St. Marys City Council on Monday evening passed the city's 2017 operating budget. Council members also appointed residents to numerous authorities, boards and commissions as well as passed a resolution granting DEP access to complete a project at a local residence.

All taxpayers making a payment of the whole amount of their taxes, within two months after the date of the notice, are entitled to a 2 percent discount. Those failing to make a payment of taxes charged against them after four months of the tax notice will be charged a penalty of 10 percent of the tax levied.