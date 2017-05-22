City council tables mining application

A conditional use application submitted for a non-local surface mining quarry was tabled by members of St. Marys City Council to have more time to review the matter.

A public hearing on the application, filed by Marc Nero of Nero Enterprises LLC, was held during a recent city council meeting.

Nero is requesting to mine 4.6 acres of his properly at 208 Clay Rd., behind the former Shop and Save building located off of Brusselles Street. The purpose of the project is for Nero to use the stone to expand his business's parking lot. The project requires him to obtain a mining permit.

The area in question is situated in a residential commercial district along a private gravel road owned by Nero.

The Department of Environmental Protection has approved their plan for disposal of mine water/drainage. Also under the DEP, Nero is permitted to sell 2,000 tons of stone per year from the project which is equal to about 200 truckloads.

Nero plans to request two variances from having to pave the first 100 feet of the access road and from having to install screening and landscaping, as the ordinance requires 10-foot wide landscape screening with trees along the entire corridor.

Nero said it would cost $200,000 to blacktop the road although he could tar and chip the bottom portion of the road branching off of Brusselles Street.