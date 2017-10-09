City to embark on vast traffic study

St. Marys has begun work on a multimodal transportation study of the city with an emphasis on improving traffic patterns at the Diamond and nearby downtown areas.

St. Mary City Council recently unanimously approved an amendment adding the Maurus Street Corridor Assessment to the study, costing an additional $9,000.

The study was previously approved by council. The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission contributed $80,000 while the city funded $26,000 from bond money, bringing the entire project cost to $126,000.

North Central has an open-end agreement with Michael Baker International for planning and engineering services. The company will submit a proposed scope of work for conducting the study effort.

"The additional $9,000 is a pretty good deal in the sense that if we didn't do it now and wait an additional two to three years as an independent project, it would cost us much more money because it wouldn't be part of the overall assessment," noted City Manager Tim Pearson.

The new addition to the study increases the city's share of the project cost from $26,000 to $35,000.