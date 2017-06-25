City moves forward with improvement projects
In an effort to move forward with recommendations presented in The Novak Report as part of the city's Early Intervention Program (EIP), St. Marys City Council approved spending $75,000 on various projects.
The projects total $150,000 and are part of Phase III of the EIP program. The grant request through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is for $75,000 with the city's 50 percent match at $75,000.
The projects include:
•Upgrading an evidence management system for the City of St. Marys Police Department for $40,000;
•Upgrades to servers for all city departments specifically to link the Street Department and Waste Water Treatment plant to City Hall as part of a comprehensive technology plan for $50,000;
•Automated payroll system for the Finance Department for $30,000;
•Technology update and automate manual processes for the city's Code Enforcement for $30,000.
The DCED's EIP program study was conducted to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives in such areas as wages, personnel and zoning matters.
