City police welcome two new officers
By:
Amy Cherry
Monday, February 20, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
Two new City of St. Marys police officers were sworn in Monday evening during the St. Marys City Council meeting.
St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas introduced the new officers - Derrick Welsh of Sigel and Derek Mattiuz of Ridgway - to council, followed by a swearing-in ceremony conducted by Mayor Bob Howard.
The selection process for new officers to fill vacancies within the police department began in October. This entailed a battery of testing and thorough background checks.
Nicklas thanked the city's Civil Service Commission for their assistance in the process.
