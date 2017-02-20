City police welcome two new officers

Photo by Amy Cherry - Derrick Welsh of Sigel, center, and Derek Mattiuz of Ridgway, right, are sworn into the City of St. Marys Police Department by Mayor Bob Howard, left, during Monday's City Council meeting. Also shown is Police Chief Tom Nicklas, standing alongside Welsh.
Monday, February 20, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Two new City of St. Marys police officers were sworn in Monday evening during the St. Marys City Council meeting.
St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas introduced the new officers - Derrick Welsh of Sigel and Derek Mattiuz of Ridgway - to council, followed by a swearing-in ceremony conducted by Mayor Bob Howard.
The selection process for new officers to fill vacancies within the police department began in October. This entailed a battery of testing and thorough background checks.
Nicklas thanked the city's Civil Service Commission for their assistance in the process.

