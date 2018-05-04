City workshop on downtown parking

Parking in St. Marys, particularly in the downtown area, seems as if it has always been a hot topic item among residents and the city.

In an effort to improve parking, St. Marys City Council and Mayor Lou Radkowski invite the public to attend a special workshop about the topic on Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Council is looking for the public’s input and ideas about parking.

Although no action will be voted on during the workshop, as is the case with typical workshop formats, the gathering will provide an opportunity to discuss an issue affecting a significant portion of the city’s residents.

“Parking is essential to downtown,” Radkowski said. “It has been one of the more volatile items people talk to us about.”