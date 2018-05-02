Civil Air Patrol Air Force Association Cadet of the Year

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Elk County Squadron 507 would like to announce their 2017 Air Force Association (AFA) Cadet of the Year, Chief Master Sergeant David E. Reffo.

The AFA Cadet of the Year award is given to the cadet that exhibits outstanding participation, achievement and service to their community, state and nation. C/CMSgt Reffo is a 15-year-old, ninth grade home-schooled student living in Johnsonburg.

In 2017 he was promoted three times within the CAP structure and was awarded Cadet of the Month twice. He is the Cadet Advisory Council representative for the squadron, as well as their First Sergeant.

He participated in 100 percent of the activities the squadron held and/or participated in. Some of these activities included: Leadership School, responding to and providing security for the downed helicopter in St. Marys until the FAA arrived, as well as helping to dig out residents of Erie during record snowfalls over Christmas break.

In addition to his studies and CAP activities, he plays football for the Johnsonburg/Ridgway Elkers and looks forward to the coming season. Over the summer he volunteered 48 hours at the NRA Championship with the Elkers football team keeping score for the participants. In his free time he enjoys swimming, archery and learning more about flying. In winter he works shoveling snow for neighbors and in the summer he mows lawns.