Civil Air Patrol holds command, awards ceremony

The Civil Air Patrol's Elk County Composite Squadron 507 recently held its first change of command and awards ceremony.

The CAP is a volunteer civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and has been in existence since World War II. In addition, the Air Force sets the standards for the group's code of conduct.

The squadron is under the leadership of 2nd Lt. Solomon Reffo, a Greensburg native currently residing in Johnsonburg.

Reffo takes over command from former squadron commander Capt. Bill Laird of St. Marys. The Elk County Squadron falls under the direction of Col. Tom Brown, commander of Warren County Composite Squadron 505, who acted as the group's interim commander and mentored Reffo.

This is the squadron's first change of command ceremony, a time-honored tradition with a lengthy history behind it. The formal event signifies change of one era of command to the next.

"We have been looking forward to this day. We are expecting great things," said Maj. Steve Aaron, Group 6 Northwest PA chief of staff.