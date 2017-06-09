Clarion ends Crusaders season with 3-0 quarterfinal win

Photo by Jim Mulcahy Elk Catholic shortstop Brad Dippold, 15, throws on to first base to get Clarion's Ryan Anthony in the home half of the first inning. Looking on is ECC third baseman Eric Gerber, 13.
Staff Writer
Friday, June 9, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: