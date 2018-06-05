Commissioners approve plans and take bids at monthly meeting

RIDGWAY – At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Elk County Board of Commissioners approved the 2017 county Hazard Mitigation Plan update.

The plan was adopted by the county in 2011, but must be updated every five years.

Applications for county aid from Horton and Jones townships in the amount of $8,000 each were approved. Money will come from the Liquid Fuels Fund.

Horton Township will use the money to oil township roads. Jones Township will purchase 400 tons of limestone.

A resolution approving the Community Block Grant competitive application process was approved.

An agreement with Mission Critical Partners of State College for geographical information system consulting on an as-needed basis was approved. The contract specifies expenses are not to exceed $5,000 in calendar year 2018.

A cleaning service agreement with B&T Enterprises, Inc. of Bradford was approved.

Bid for the Ridgway Borough curb cut project were opened. Steger Masonry was awarded the bid.

Bids for a smoke alarm project at the Elk County Courthouse were also opened. Commissioners tabled the issue to provide time to review bids.

A bid for a renovation project for the bathroom at the Johnsonburg Public Library was opened. The issue was tabled while the county collects more bids. Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development guidelines require at least two bids be received.

Use of the courthouse lawn from noon until 6 p.m. Sept. 9 by Trinity United Methodist Church for its annual picnic was approved.

A resolution recognizing the staff of children and youth services was also approved.