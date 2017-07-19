Community honors first responders

The St. Marys community gathered downtown Wednesday evening to honor the efforts of first responders from throughout Elk County.

Personnel ranging from law enforcement and firefighters to paramedics and EMTs and emergency dispatchers were in attendance at the event hosted by the Team Spartan local youth group and Forever Warriors veterans support/action group.

A large group of Team Spartan members and their families mingled with first responders, all of whom were treated to a complimentary meal of hot dogs, pizza, side dishes, snacks and dessert.

Fire companies including St. Marys, Fox Township, Johnsonburg, Wilcox and Jay Township were all represented at the First Responders Appreciation Night held on the Diamond and Center Street area of downtown St. Marys from 6-8 p.m.