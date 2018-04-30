Community Nurses benefit from Palumbo Grant

The A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust recently awarded Penn Highlands Community Nurses Inc. $98,395.

The funding will be used for conditions of participations project, meaning it will help bring the organization into compliance with new Medicare and Medicaid standards.

The state and federal health coverage programs recently implemented new requirements and regulations making it necessary for organizations to institute various changes.

The Community Nurses plan to utilize the Palumbo funding for home health care improvements such as upgrading software and software policies, staff educational software, books, manuals, and materials, salaries and benefits for the soon-to-be compliance coordinator position, and for accreditation.

Last year the Community Nurses received $81,000 from the Palumbo Trust for the consolidation of four home care agencies of the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.