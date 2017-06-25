Copella's eclectic pieces featured at ECCOTA

RIDGWAY – A steady crowd was on hand Friday evening for the debut of Ridgway native Tom Copella's painting exhibit at the Elk County Council on the Arts.

A public celebratory reception for The Tom Copella Retrospective took place Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the ECCOTA gallery in downtown Ridgway.

Among the pieces featured in the collection are large paintings, smaller pieces and three-dimensional carvings.

Numerous colorful three-dimensional paintings are also on display. The paintings are created as two-dimensional and appear as three-dimensional images when viewed through chroma graphic glasses, provided at the exhibit.

Copella said he uses the ROY G BIV method, an acronym describing the visible light spectrum representing red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet, when layering the colors onto the canvas.