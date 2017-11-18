Coroner: Death in St. Marys ruled suicide

Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio responded to the scene of a death on Friday, Nov. 17 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Trout Run Road and East Eschbach Road in St. Marys. A white female was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:35 p.m. According to Muccio, this death has been ruled a suicide, there are no suspicious circumstances and the name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the family.