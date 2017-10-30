Corps to host East Branch Dam meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the progress and activities of its East Branch Dam Safety Project.

The goal of the public meeting is to provide an update about the Dam Safety Project, progress of construction, local emergency planning activities and the East Branch Lake facilities to give the community the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Johnsonburg High School Auditorium, 315 High School Rd., Johnsonburg.